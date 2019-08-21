Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state on Wednesday effected a minor cabinet reshuffle which saw two commissioners swapping positions.

The reshuffle affected the ministries of housing and urban development and that of water resources.

A statement released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, announced the minor cabinet shake-up.

In the statement, Ugbala said “Chief Sunday Inyima, commissioner for housing and urban development is presently the commissioner for water resources, while Mrs. Uchechi Okah of water resources now heads the ministry of housing and urban development.

“All handing and taking over ceremonies should be completed before the close of work on August 21, 2019.”

The reshuffle, according to Ugbala, is in the state governor’s effort to enhance optimal performance and promote service delivery in the state.

Inyima headed the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing during Umahi’s first tenure before being moved to the ministry of border, peace and conflict resolution. (NAN)