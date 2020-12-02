Umahi: Appointees sacked from Anyim’s Local Government

David Umahi, Ebonyi State governor has sacked most of his political appointees from Ivo Local Government Area of the State. On Wednesday the sack was announced by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Kenneth Ụgbọala. All Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Technical Assistants (TAs) to the Governor; All Liaison Officers; and All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area were affected by the sack due to the fallout of the brewing feud between the duo. Daily Times report.

Barely 24 hours after Senator Anyim, One of his former allies and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation wrote an open letter to Umahi and copied President Muhammadu Buhari, and heads of security agencies, saying that Umahi was plotting to kill him, among other issues he raised.

The letter was a reaction to an earlier accusation by Umahi that the forth Senate President was plotting with other top People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state to unleash violence in the state. He said they were plotting with cultists and IPOB members to make the state ungovernable.

Umahi had last Thursday sacked Coordinators of Ivo and Echiele Development Centers for allegedly refusing to sign a communiqué against Senator Pius Anyim.

Some of the Umahi’s appointees from Ivo had resigned days ago, before the Wednesday’s sledgehammer.

The statement directed them to handover all Government Property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner by the close of work today, 2nd December 2020.Last week, appointees from Mr. Egwu, the senator representing Ebonyi north were also sacked.

He said the sack was informed by the Governor’s decision to ensure inclusiveness in governance.