Ukwa/Ngwa holds annual “declaration”, seeks stronger identity

All is set for the 2018 Ukwa/Ngwa annual declaration where the Ukwa la Ngwa people express their stand on issues that concern them.

Addressing newsmen in his Heaven Is Real country home in Umuogele Isiala Ngwa south LGA, a political stakeholder from the area, an actor, business mogul, journalist and writer, Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba said the occasion “is a regular even to look at where we are as a people and where we are heading to”.

We are “simply replicating what we have always done”, he said stating that the nine LGAs in the Ukwa/Ngwa axis will be involved in the event, including traditional rulers and political stalwart from all parties in the area”, pointing out that the occasion “is not PDP or APC affairs”.

“The Ukwa/Ngwa Declaration is something we have done before and comes up when ther is sthe need to do so. Issues there will cut across the fabrics and fairness in the state and will look at equity, as well as assess it, while taking a formal position.

“We will also assess what the governor has done and we will take a stand”, Ochiagha Ufomba said stating that on the wider angle, during the occasion, politics cannot be divest from culture as “we are taking top shots in the area and top traditional rulers who do not belong to any political ruler”.

“It is cultural and moral and not about PDP or APC. All live in the same society and it should bother us what happens around us”, he said pointing out that the Ukwa/Ngwa people are used to such summits around the world, including their national convention that holds overseas and many others, stating “so, we cannot live in isolation. The declaration has come to stay and it is going to be regular and as the situation dictates”.

“Ngwas in Diaspora are also expected”, he said.