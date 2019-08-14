The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has confirmed that the international friendly match between it’s national team and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be played at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday, September 10.

The encounter, according to the information available on the official website of the UAF , will take place three days after the Euro 2020 qualifying fixture between Ukraine and Lithuania in Vilnius.

“September 10, Ukraine’s national team, for the first time in history, will play a friendly match with three-time African champion – Nigeria, who recently confirmed their status as of one of the continent’s strongest teams with the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt,” the UAF website informed.

“Considering the postponement of the friendly match with the Turks, which was supposed to take place in Dnipro in November last year, such a decision is absolutely logical and fair,” said UAF President Andrey Pavelko.

“This match will be the best gift to Dnipro, the main outpost of Ukraine in the east, and the first national team match in the city in the last 10 years.” Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, first revealed news about the friendly match last week.

It is the first time both countries will be meeting at the senior level. The game will be Super Eagles first outing since their third place encounter against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

It will serve as part of the Super Eagles’ preparation for the AFCON 2021 qualifying fixture against the Squirrel of Benin billed to hold in November.