Ukraine accused of provocations by Putin in phone call with Merkel

During a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of aggressive behavior in eastern Ukraine that was inflaming the situation, according to the Kremlin.
The Kremlin said both sides expressed concern about the situation in eastern Ukraine in a readout of the call. According to the Kremlin, they have addressed the situation of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Libya.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.