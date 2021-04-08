 Ukraine accused of provocations by Putin in phone call with Merkel —
Online Courses for Top Executives

Ukraine accused of provocations by Putin in phone call with Merkel

8th April 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji
foreign agents

During a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of aggressive behavior in eastern Ukraine that was inflaming the situation, according to the Kremlin.

The Kremlin said both sides expressed concern about the situation in eastern Ukraine in a readout of the call. According to the Kremlin, they have addressed the situation of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Libya.

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment