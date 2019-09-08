More destruction of properties has continued over the protracted land dispute between Ukpo and Abba, in Dunukofia and Njikoka local government areas of Anambra State respectively.

Over the weekend, some group of people from Ukpo community allegedly demolished some properties purportedly belonging to government of Anambra State and Abba community.

Some of the properties include Abba market, perimeter fencing protecting Abba Corps members lodge and other structures belonging to Abba.

The President General, Ukpo Community, Mr. Onyilagu Vincent said they were reclaiming their properties as directed by the Supreme Court on February 15th, 2019.

The President General, Abba Community, Engr. Bennett Anekwe, alleged that the properties belonged to Abba Community.

Mr. Anekwe revealed that the Supreme Court had struck out the case over the missing of the judgement delivered in the Appeal Court.

He accused the Commissioner of Police, C. P John Abang, of spearheading the crises, calling on government to intervene.

Fielding questions from journalists on the development, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, revealed that it is only standard procedure for policemen to be deployed to perceived areas of conflict to avoid breakdown of law and order.

His words: “The Abba-Ukpo Land dispute is one of the easiest in our hands now. It is just a matter of two communities with different court positions.

We are working on something now and in no distant time, we will invite both parties and put an end to this issue. It will be addressed.”

Ukpo Community had won a court case over the ownership of the land but when the matter got to the Supreme Court, it was found that records of the proceedings were missing.

In January this year, the Supreme Court gave its position on the matter where it said that “any judgement that records of proceedings are missing from the trial court, cannot be enforced”.



It therefore directed both communities to go back to the trial court.