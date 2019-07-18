By Agency report

The UK government announced on Wednesday, that it intends to bar graft suspects from travelling to Britain. The British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said such people would not travel to the UK since they would not be issued with visas.



Report said the UK made it clear that it would ensure such individuals do not conduct any business within its borders.



“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC ) should provide us with a list of those implicated in corruption so that we can stop them from travelling to the UK,” Hailey was quoted as saying..

Hailey also opined that people charged with corruption should resign from their positions in Government to help EACC conduct investigations in regard to allegations facing them.



The British envoy, who is about to leave Kenya, said he had been holding meetings with EACC regarding corruption and that he was aware some big names were on the verge of arrest.