Agency report

Henry Onyekwuru, a Super Eagles forward has been denied work permit by the British Home Office, according to a report by Liverpool Echo which Daily Times is tracking because of its implications on Nigeria’s relationship with the Britain.

Even with the development, the footballer is said to be committed to third-successive loan spell away from his parent club, Everton.

Nigeria is currently 33rd place in the world and Onyekuru must have played at least 75 per cent of the Eagles’ matches over the previous two years to be granted a permit to play in England.

He however played six times in the previous 12 months for the Eagles, hence his denial.

The 22-year-old joined Everton for a fee in the region of £7m and has been shipped out on loan to Anderlecht before going to Galatasaray last season.

Despite making Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Onyekuru made only one substitute appearance.

He is yet to play for the Toffees, but has bagged 26 goals and six assists in 72 club appearances over the last two years playing for Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

According to the report, Onyekuru who recently tied the nuptial knots with his heartthrob, Esty, has been capped 11 times by Nigeria scoring one goal.