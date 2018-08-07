UK based woman allegedly attempts to assassinate 60yrs old sister

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have foiled an assassination attempt on the life of 6o- year- old Gladys Osaigbovo-Omon who had refused her daughter from involving in prostitution in the United Kingdom.

It was gathered that the assassination attempt was plotted by the younger sister of the victim, Augusta Osaigbovo a human trafficking specialist in the United Kingdom.

Augusta had contracted her cousin Osaro Okonobom and friend Lucky Oboh to go murder her sister for the sum of N4.5 million.

Both had developed bad blood for each other when Augusta had allegedly taken the daughter of Gladys, one Mercy Omon to the United Kingdom with a view to enrol her in her prostitution ring.

Mercy who had refused to engage in the act reported her aunt to the United Kingdom Police. Augusta was arrested and jailed for eight years.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, CP Imohimi Edgal said upon the completion of her jail term, Augusta had contacted the suspects to eliminate her sister who is based in Benin, Edo State.

Explaining how the whole situation played out, Edgal said, the suspects were arrested by men of the Igando Police Station.

He said, “When Augusta Osaigbovo finished her jail term, she complained to her sister Gladys, that her daughter, Mercy, whom she brought from the village to help, has ruined her. Feeling that her sister was supporting her daughter she decided to procure assassins to eliminate her in revenge.

“When the DPO, Igando, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, got a whiff of the plans to kill Gladys, he planted two agents provocateurs namely, Igbinedion Ogbevon ‘m’ and Success Ehiosun ‘m’ to play along with the hired assassins.

“The gang assembled and were paid the sum of N500,000 by Augusta Osaigbovo as mobilization for the job. The names of the assassins

“Together they went to Benin-City in Edo State and identified their target, Gladys Osaigbovo, after which they returned to Lagos and requested Augusta to give them the balance of four million Naira (N4,000,000). It was at this stage that they were rounded up.”

Narrating her own side of the story, Gladys said it was her good deeds that vindicated her, knowing she has nothing against her sister.

She said the attempt was made twice on her life on the 15th and 17th July, 2018, when the men had come to her shop pretending to have come to patronise her.

“Augusta is my sister and she actually helped my daughter to travel to United Kingdom. She had even requested i send her about S3,000 she claimed she wanted to use in processing my daughter’s week permit papers before things went sour between her and my daughter.

“I am too grateful to the police for the arrest. This can only be God at work.

The suspects both confessed to the crime saying it was their first time.

Edgal who had further ordered the team handling the matter to use the Interpol to ensure that Augusta is arrested had also said the suspects will be charged to court soonest.