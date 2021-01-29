UK Based Screenwriter Launches First African Comedy Series On Renewable Energy

A UK based screenwriter, Vanessa Awong Eya’a, has launched a comedy series on renewable energy in Africa. The series titled, ‘Virtual Colleagues’, showcases the need to electrify Africa for the continent’s development.

The series made its debut with its first episode in December 2020 with over ten thousand views in the first few weeks, with episode two to be released on the first week of February.

When Vanessa was asked what the comedy series is all about, she said, “I created and produced the show ‘Virtual Colleagues’ a funny workplace comedy about a Nigerian female CEO, June, battling with a dysfunctional team and Zoom to save her solar company from shutting down.

“I started writing the script for the first episode in August 2020. I gathered the incredible Pan African cast in November and we shot the first episode in December. We’re looking to make this show a household name. The second episode should be released during the first week of February, and it’s even better than the first one.”

Vanessa, the co-founder of Renewables in Africa and with Tony Tiyou, started the comedy series when they realised how much Africa is lagging behind to expand electrification and embrace the use of renewable energy.

Vanessa Awong Eya’a

“Everyone agrees that the transition to renewable energy is necessary. Everyone agrees that the electrification of Africa would be a game-changer for the continent’s economic development. Everyone agrees solar energy would be perfect to fill the electrification gap. However, people tend to stick to unrenewable sources of energy because it’s popular, and it’s comfortable, even though it’s more expensive than renewable energy.

“I figured out that one missing element is the emotional connection to renewable energy. So far, the renewable industry has talked to people’s heads, and it makes sense when they look at the numbers. But we haven’t talked to their hearts. Generally speaking, people buy with their emotions and rationalise with their heads. So that’s what we’re doing with this show, ‘Virtual Colleagues’, we’re talking to people’s hearts,” Vanessa said.

The comedy series, according to Vanessa, aims to create an emotional connection to solar power via a relatable character and how to adapt to change as an organisation. The cast and crew also wanted to explore the struggle of entrepreneurship and dig deep into female leadership and women in science

“Being an entrepreneur myself, I know how much founders and entrepreneurs have skins in the game and how much risk they are willing to take to make it work. This show is an ode to all the entrepreneurs, who face difficulties but have to keep smiling to avoid widespread panic.

“This show is also about how to adapt when the world is changing. June, the main character, is a successful entrepreneur when she meets her clients face-to-face, but with the pandemic and lockdown, she must change her habits for the sake of her company. Changing oneself is one of the most difficult things to do.”

About bringing together a team of talents to make the series a continuous success, Vanessa said, “I got very lucky to be surrounded by such amazing and ultra-talented actors. I cast Winnie and Brian first. Winnie is a very good friend of my neighbour. I told her I was looking for the lead actress of the show. After a few minutes of speaking on the phone with Winnie, I knew she would be perfect for the role. I contacted Brian via LinkedIn a year prior about a different project and we just kept in touch. Until I wrote Achere, thinking that he would not be perfect for this role. Lucky me, when I submitted the script, he adored the depth of the character.

“I found Kevin, via the usual process of casting and I loved his energy, to the point where I rewrote the character of Koffi to fit him perfectly. Last but far from being the least, I cast Juliana through Winnie. I was getting desperate to find the fourth character. Winnie introduced Juliana. Her energy just blew me away. When we read the script all together for the first time, the chemistry among the cast members was surreal.”

The comedy series starred Winnie Ikediashi (Gbomo Gbomo Express, President for a Day, and Break-In), Brian Angels (Beast of No Nations, An African City), Kevin Osore, and Juliana Anwuli Sydenham.

The first episode can be watched on