UK-based group, Egbe Isokan Yoruba disowns October 1st rally

By Patrick Okohue

A United Kingdom based Yoruba sociocultural Organisation, Egbe Isokan Yoruba, has condemned the purported rally slated for October 1st, 2020, by a newly formed group named ‘Yoruba One Voice’.

The group described the intention behind the rally as fraudulent and enjoined Yoruba not to stick out their necks to be brainwashed by a kangaroo arrangement aimed at feathering a selfish nest.

In a press statement issued and jointly signed by the President and General Secretary of the group, Chief Akinola Rufus and Mr. Ilelaboye Akinnagbe, respectively, the group said the proposed rally is illtimed and would be of no meaningful benefit to the course of the Yoruba.

The organisation said what the Yoruba need at the moment is gradual and painstaking awareness and not a rally.

“Yoruba is a very respected, decent and knowledgeable race. We don’t embark on a project and fail. To achieve Oodua Republic is not a day’s journey.

We should first reconcile our Obas, leaders and all the stakeholders and be united before we launch out.

“Then, awareness should start by reaching out to the traditional institutions, professional bodies, academics, technocrats, the market men and women, grassroots, as well as the international community,” the group said.

The Yoruba group alleged that the purported group, Yoruba One Voice, is the brainchild of Chief Gani Adams and his Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), noting that the Yoruba One Voice is a hushhush group, mainly designed for a selfish purpose and of no collective backing of Yoruba leaders and groups.

It’s a fraudulent organisation. “We urge the Yoruba both at home and in Diaspora not to fall into the deceit of Chief Gani Adams and his cohorts.

We challenge Chief Adams to name the organisations that make up the Yoruba One Voice.

His Oodua Progressive Union is almost at the brink of collapse and this is the reason he came up with a rebranded name as a way of cajoling and deceiving people. It is still Oodua Progressive Union.

“We know what it takes to get a Nation. The lives of our people should not be wasted while someone will be making money and popularity from it.

We say no to bloodshed.”