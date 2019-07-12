By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The wife of the Enugu state Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has urged women to remain focused on their noble roles in the society as mothers, especially in the lives of their husbands and children.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the flag-off of this year’s Women’s August conference in Enugu state, popularly known as August meeting, advised them to always be conscious of their children’s activities both at home and outside the home.

She stressed that such monitoring of children’s behaviours and activities will help curb societal ills such as prostitution, child abuse and robbery, pointing out that the society can be reformed with some extra efforts from women.

“As mothers, we have critical roles in the lives of our children and that of our husbands. We stay with our children, therefore, we should be able to monitor them and know the company they keep,” she counselled.

Earlier, various women groups in the state, who trooped out in their numbers to participate in the annual event, lauded Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her commitment and determination towards improving the well-being of children, youth, women and indigent persons in the state.

The women also commended the governor’s wife for uniting women of diverse faith and political leanings in the state through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF).

Speaking, wife of the leader of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Mrs. Vivian Ezeugwu, said the prevailing peace in the state was due to the fact that both Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife are a God-fearing couple committed to enthroning peace and good governance.

The occasion, which sets the tone for the annual August Meeting popular in the South East, across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, also featured raffle draws, dance competition, march past, water race, among other activities.