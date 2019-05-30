Ugwuanyi promises to make security top priority

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has assured citizens of the state that security of lives and property will take topmost priority in the next four years of his administration.

Ugwuanyi stated this while been sworn in alongside his deputy, Cecelia Ezeilo for a second term in office at Okpara Square on Wednesday.

The governor described Enugu as one of the most peaceful states in the country, saying that “we will not rest in the next four years as we are committed to sustain the security of lives and properties in our state.”

The inauguration ceremony which was attended by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a one- time Governor of Enugu state, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Senator- elect and former Governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, former Minister of Aviation, Frank Nweke, National Assembly and state House of Assembly members elect among others.

Ugwuanyi further said that “security and welfare of the people shall be the purpose of government and we shall continue to build solid foundation for peaceful coexistence in the state.

“We shall continue to invest in sustaining security in the state by making the state a business friendly state as we are open for more business in the next 4 years for the development of our state.”

He thanked the people of Enugu state for the mandate given to him to serve for the second term assuring to continue to deliver good governance and development to every nooks and crannies of the state.

“We will create more wealth through employment opportunity to our youth as well as more developmental projects especially in the rural areas to improve the living standard of our people.

“We shall continue to deliver prudent and people oriented leadership as we shall continue to implement creative ideas and mobilise resources that will address our developmental needs. We will also improve reform to reduce the cost of governance in order to deliver dividend of democracy to the people,” he said

Ugwuanyi, who described his victory during the last general elections to the faithfulness of God, said “our coming back to office is a product of God’s faithfulness and love, and we shall forever remain grateful to God and the people of Enugu.”

He used the occasion to congratulate President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo as well as all the other governors who were also sworn into office yesterday.