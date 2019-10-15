Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state at the Government House, Enugu on Tuesday handed over 65 patrol vans to the state police command to aid its security operations.

The 65 patrol vans were among the 100 unit of Innoson vehicles recently purchased by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration to assist the security agencies in the state to effectively discharge their duties to enhance peace, security and development.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who had earlier unveiled the vehicles to journalists at the Government House, Enugu, explained that the 100 patrol vans will be handed over to Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

The governor added that another 260 vehicles as well as motorcycles and bicycles were also purchased for distribution to the forest guards and the various vigilante/ neighbourhood watch groups for community policing.

Speaking after receiving the keys to the 65 vehicles from Gov. Ugwuanyi, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, who received the vehicles on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, commended the governor for the wonderful gesture, describing the governor as “an unassuming personality, a symbol of peaceful co-existence and the architecture of modern security in Enugu state.”

The police commissioner added that the governor’s gesture is a demonstration of his commitment and determination to secure the people of the state and sustain the state’s glory of being one of the most peaceful in the country.

Abdulrahman stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi has given the police the tools to work round the clock and patrol tirelessly in all nooks and crannies of the state.

He assured the governor of the resolve by the police high command to utilize the vehicles for the purposes for which they were purchased and advised his officers and men against the use of the patrol cars to for personal needs.