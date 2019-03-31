Ugwuanyi commends military for security, peace in Enugu

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Abukabar Sadiq Maikobi and all the officers and men of the division for the support and cooperation they continue to offer the state, especially in the areas of security and maintaining the peace.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also applauded the military for its contributions toward the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections in Enugu state.

The governor made the commendation during the division’s 2018 West African Social Activities (WASA), held at its parade ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

While felicitating with the officers and men of 82 Division, on the age-long socio-cultural annual event aimed at fostering comradeship and unity among soldiers, the governor however, congratulated the army for “the many achievements it recorded last year, particularly in the area of infrastructural development, training of personnel and the empowerment of widows of dead soldiers.”

He disclosed that his administration through the division continues to maintain the long tradition of mutual understanding, cooperation and assistance between the state and the army.

The governor t reassured the military that “we will certainly continue to offer you our necessary support and assistance towards the effective discharge of your very patriotic responsibilities.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Maj. Gen. Maikobi, described the event as “one of the rich traditions of the army which is aimed at promoting team spirit, es spirit-de-corps and providing an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the various rich and diverse cultural endowment of our great country.”

The GOC thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event and numerous contributions toward the successes recorded so far by the division, especially the empowerment of the wives of fallen heroes, stressing that the gesture has gone a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

He assured the governor that “the 82 Division will remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to fully consolidate on the achievements recorded last year.”

Maj. Gen. Maikobi lauded all the officers and soldiers of the division for their “efforts, dedication, selflessness and discipline exhibited so far” and urged them to remain committed in the discharge of their collective responsibilities of ensuring peace, security and stability across the division’s area of responsibility.

He added by saying that “I enjoin you to sustain the tempo, remain vigilant and proactive in the conduct of your duties. I want to also commend and thank your families for their unrelenting support, prayers and perseverance without which it could have been psychologically difficult to concentrate on your assigned responsibilities.”