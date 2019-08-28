The president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, has been sued by a Harvard student, Hilary Seguya Taylor, for blocking him on twitter.

Mr Taylor, a Ugandan citizen pursuing a Master’s degree in International Relations in Harvard, also sued government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and the police Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye, saying they too have blocked him from accessing their official Twitter accounts.

Mr Taylor revealed that the blocking of his Twitter handle, @HillaryTaylorVI, which happened on July 20, July 30 and August 8 respectively was done without giving him notice.

In a statement through his lawyer, Male Mabirizi , before the high court, he states that as a citizen living abroad, he is only able to access information relating to his country’s governance and to communicate to the respective officers through social media, only for them to block him.

Mr Taylor is now seeking an order to be unblocked, and also seeking general damages for the inconvenience caused.

While President Museveni and the other two government officials are yet to give their response to the accusation.