Uganda star Ykee Benda team up with Reakado Banks in ‘Time Table’

ALLI, Mutiat

Talented Uganda musician, songwriter and performer, Ykee Benda has team up with Mavin Records superstar Reakado Banks on a new single titled ‘Time Table’ which currently is enjoying massive airplay in both radio and TV stations. Shot by Clearance Peters, the visual of the new song captures the beauty and appreciation of a beautiful African woman as a whole.

Signed to Mpaka Records Label, Munyonyo, Mugendagye; Ykee Benda aspires to be the best household daily musical product in East, central, west and South Africa while promoting world class musical talent. The Chemical engineering graduate, who described his kind of music as dancehall and pop kicked of his musical career while in Algeria, got signed to BADI music in January 2016 thereafter started Mpaka Mecords Label where he is signed.

It is pertinent to note that Ykee is the first East African artist to have performed at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Nigeria 2017.