Uganda landslides kills 5, many others missing

Doosuur Iwambe

At least five people are reported to have died and dozen others missing after heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in eastern Uganda’s mountainous Bududa district, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

A statement from the office of the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda revealed on Wednesday “there are reports of displacement and destruction of property as well as missing persons” in the country’s mountainous Bududa district.

“There’s a team of Red Cross and local authorities on the ground in a rescue operation,” said Julius Mucunguzi, a prime minister’s office spokesman.

The Red Cross said about 50 people were believed to be missing and 150 houses had been destroyed after the mudslides on Tuesday night in the foothills of Mount Elgon – an extinct volcano with five major peaks.

“Five confirmed dead,” said Uganda Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nakasiita, adding these included a 73-year-old woman and several children.

“There were multiple landslides but, for now, Red Cross has concentrated in the worst-hit areas,” she said in a statement.

“The local Red Cross branch volunteers together with the local police joined efforts and retrieved the bodies. The affected areas have steep slopes. It is threatening to rain again [and] accessibility is still a challenge,” she added.