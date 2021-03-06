UFC 259: Israel Adesanya is on a mission to make history as he takes on light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya is on a mission to become part of an exclusive list as he takes on light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 this weekend.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion, who boasts a perfect 20-0 record, is moving up a weight class to face the fearsome Polish champion with a historic victory on his mind.

A win would see Adesanya become just the fifth two-weight champion in UFC history.

Adesanya, who became undisputed middleweight champion in 2019 with a second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker, moves up a division having made two successful defences of his title.

The 31-year-old comes up against the champion Blachowicz, who is making the first defence of the light-heavyweight title he claimed with a stoppage victory over Dominick Reyes in September last year.

Meanwhile, featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is also in action in the co-main event, as she defends her title against Megan Anderson.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Adesanya and Blachowicz takes place in the early hours of Sunday, March 7 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The main event will get underway at around 5 a.m for those in the United Kingdom, with the main card starting at approximately 3 a.m.

Fight fans won’t have to stay up too late for the action to begin, however, with the prelims starting at 1 a.m, after the coverage kicks off at 12am.

While Adesanya does indeed come in with a height and reach advantage, he will also weigh significantly less than Blachowicz, which certainly makes for an intriguing fight.

Adesanya does typically fights long, utilizing his expert striking skills that have paved the way for his 75 percent knockout ratio.

However, he’s not used to a vastly heavier opponent, and while he has admitted he will likely enter the octagon weighing closer to a middleweight, Blachowicz generally comes in closer to 220lbs.

In fact, while Adesanya is the heavy favourite to prevail, he himself has acknowledged the weight difference could prove problematic.

‘Weight is an issue, yes,’ he said. ‘It is a problem if you know how to use it right but also there is a certain place, a certain mark where it becomes a big problem.

‘Like if I fought like a guy that was 300 pounds, I could probably still beat him, but there is a problem if he grabs me and just decides to pin on me.

‘I can’t bench press 300 kilograms, so that would be a problem for me. So yeah, I’ll be alright.’