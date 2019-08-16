Virgil Van Dijk, The 28 years Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for English Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Netherlands national team PFA player’s player of the year current holder and premier league player of the season.

Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, The 40 million EUR salary paid Argentine footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Barcelona and the Argentina national team and has the second-most goals scored (112) of all time in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League made it to the nomination list.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, Portuguese professional footballer and father of four who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team at the same time has the most goals scored (126) of all time in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League is also a nominee.

This is indeed not a walk over category as all nominees are masters in their own leagues and game in general. Who deserves to win?