UEFA: France squad announced ahead Nations League matches

France has announced its squad ahead of UEFA nation league matches.

After an impressive debut in the last round of matches, Rennes Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga gets a recall.

Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar is also called up. Impressive RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, still only 21, earns another selection in defence, Daily Times understands.

RDV lundi à Clairefontaine pour préparer les 3 matchs qui nous attendent ! 👊 🇺🇦🇵🇹🇭🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/1mzaPaTYGD — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 1, 2020

Squad in full

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Maignan, Mandanda

Defenders

Digne, Dubois, Hernández, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Pavard, Upamecano, Varane

Midfielders

Camavinga, Kanté, N’Zonzi, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Aouar

Forwards

Ben Yedder, Coman, Giroud, Griezmann, Martial, Mbappé