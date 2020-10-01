UEFA: France squad announced ahead Nations League matches

France has announced its squad ahead of UEFA nation league matches.
After an impressive debut in the last round of matches, Rennes Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga gets a recall.
Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar is also called up. Impressive RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, still only 21, earns another selection in defence, Daily Times understands.
Squad in full
Goalkeepers
Lloris, Maignan, Mandanda
Defenders
Digne, Dubois, Hernández, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Pavard, Upamecano, Varane
Midfielders
Camavinga, Kanté, N’Zonzi, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Aouar
Forwards
Ben Yedder, Coman, Giroud, Griezmann, Martial, Mbappé
