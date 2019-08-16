UEFA’s attempt to clarify a new rule around goalkeepers jumping off the line in penalty situations has backfired following Chelsea’s shootout loss to Liverpool.

The ‘never walk alone’ team won the European Super Cup thanks to a 5-4 shootout win over Chelsea, with Adrian making the decisive save to deny Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Olivier Giroud had given Chelsea the lead but Liverpool hit back and led 2-1 in extra-time thanks to Sadio Mane two goals.

UEFA announced new rule changes ahead of the 2019/20 campaign which detailed what goalkeepers must do before a penalty is taken.

“The goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot on/in line with the goal line when the kick is taken; cannot stand behind the line.” According to UEFA

Clarification of the rules is certainly not clear and will do little to ease the pain of Chelsea fans recovering from a cruel Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.