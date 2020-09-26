UEFA approves five substitutions for its competitions

By Elijah Odetokun

European football governing body UEFA has approved the use of up to five substitutions for matches to be played in its competitions in 2020/21 season.

UEFA made this known in a statement on its official website after the meeting of its executive committee on Thursday.

“The UEFA Executive Committee also decided to allow up to five substitutions for all matches played in the UEFA Nations League, the European Qualifiers play-offs, the UEFA Women’s EURO Qualifiers, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League as from the group stage, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League, for the remainder of the season, in order to alleviate the burden on players caused by the condensed 2020/21 international match calendar amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Consequently, the number of players permitted on the match sheet will be increased to 23, when this is not already the case.” the statement reads.

Major European leagues allowed for five substitutions after the restart of football for the remainder of last season, a decision that was reversed for the new season but UEFA has opted its best to deal with burdens of fixture congestion.