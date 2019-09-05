Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has urged private investors to intervene in the crisis engulfing the nation’s education sector as government cannot tackle the problems confront education alone, but needs partnership to succeed.

Speaking in Uyo on Thursday, at the maiden edition of the Akwa Ibom education summit/exhibitions with the theme: “Human capacity development for sustainable transformation of persons and society,” organized by the state Ministry of Education, Gov. Udom said the private sector has a role to play in educational advancement of the society.

The governor explained that his administration is not playing politics with education as demonstrated through the free and compulsory education policy of government, payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for students in secondary schools, recruitment of primary school teachers and provision of infrastructure in schools, among others.

“We are seriously developing school infrastructure because it is the duty of government to do it. Our free and compulsory education policy is intact,” Gov. Udom added.

He promised to convene an education stakeholders meeting to fashion out the implementation of all the recommendations from the summit

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah speaking at the summit, advocated for the return of schools taken over by government in the state to the missionaries and others.

Obong Attah maintained that such gesture would enhance morality among students and teachers as bedrock of development in the education sector.

The Commissioner of Education, Prof. Nse Essien told participants that the vision of the state government is to build excellent infrastructure across the state, provide high quality healthcare services, produce enough food to feed the citizens and jump start industrial revolution in the state through capacity building.

He said these visions cannot be achieved without proper alignment with the education sector in the state