By Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has told Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the state not to believe his words if he fails to address their grievances.

Speaking in Uyo on Wednesday during a ‘thank you’ meeting of ward, local government leaders and state executive members of the party, the governor said he would address the murmurings and complaints of party members.

Reacting to the murmurings as exhibited by some party members during the meeting, Gov. Udom assured them that he has heard their complaints and would address them within one week.

He said if he fails to resolve their grievances within one week, party members should never believe his words again, adding that they all worked for his re-election as governor.

The governor, who appreciated state party members for their support, said they are held in high esteem all over the world for supporting him to be re-elected, noting that better days lie ahead.

“I have heard your complaints and murmurings. If by next week, the answers to your complaints are not addressed, if I talk next time, don’t believe me again. I have ordered immediate implementation to your complaints. Before the end of next week, implementation of your complaints will commence.

“I thank all of you, from unit to wards and the chapters of the party. Today, I stand here as the man elected through the platform of this great party to re-echo my avowed commitment to the Akwa Ibom project.

“I will channel all my efforts, which will be backed by your support, into the pursuit and actualisation of the completion agenda. Together, we will make Akwa Ibom the state we will be proud to bequeath to our children and the generations that will come after we have gone,” he said.

Also speaking, state PDP Chairman, Paul Ekpo said the party is satisfied with the performance of Gov. Udom, adding that the success is due to the commitment of all stakeholders to the ideals of the party.