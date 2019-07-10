Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has charged all clan heads and other community leaders in the state to ensure the security of each corps member posted to their various communities.

Emmanuel also urged the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream 1 corps members to maintain good qualities as well as come up with positive initiatives that would contribute to the development of their host communities.

He gave the advice during the closing ceremony/terminal parade for the corps members deployed to the state held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

Gov. Udom, who was represented by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sport, Lawrence Ikwaibom, urged the clan heads to treat the corps members as their sons and daughters.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to my good people of Akwa Ibom state that corps members across the state must be protected. I charge you to feel secured wherever you are posted and contribute your own quota towards the cherished peace and development of the state.

“I am convinced that the new ideals of patriotism, endurance, perseverance and entrepreneurship which you have imbibed will propel you to greater heights in life endeavours when you put them into use.

“No society makes meaningful progress in an atmosphere of strife and chaos, which is why we have continued to work in synergy with all security agencies to ensure that peace in the state, is not disturbed,” the governor said.

Earlier, the state NTSC Coordinator, Julius Amusan, said that the three -week orientation course impacted positively on the lives of the corps members, revealing that the corps members exhibited a high level of discipline, hard work and resourcefulness during their stay in camp.

He urged the corps members to shun any illegal activities that would cause chaos within their host community, adding that “I will enjoin the corps members to go out there and put into use the valuable lessons they have learnt during the period of the orientation course for their own good.

“In line with the policy guidelines, we have carried out the posting of the corps members to critical areas of the state economy such as agriculture, education, rural health and infrastructure where they will be fulfilled.”