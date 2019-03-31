Udom tasks corps members to reinforce bond of nationhood

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Isaac Job, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel has urged the 2019 batch A corps members deployed to the state to use the opportunity of national service to strengthen the bond of nationhood.

Emmanuel said this during the official opening and swearing in of the 2, 018 corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp at Ikot Itie Udung and Nsit Atai in Akwa Ibom state.

He said that their posting to the state was to expose corps members to the uniqueness and similarities in culture across the country, warning them to see the national service as a concept that went beyond being adorned in the beautiful uniform, but a mindset tuned to selfless sacrifice.

“As conceptualized by the founding fathers of the NYSC scheme, your mobilization and subsequent deployment to Akwa Ibom state is to expose you to the uniqueness and similarities in the culture of our people.

“I therefore, charge you to seize this opportunity of national service to strengthen the bond of nationhood,” Emmanuel said.

The governor promised to complete all ongoing projects and upgrade the facilities at the permanent orientation camp before the commencement of 2019 batch B orientation course.

Earlier the state Coordinator, Mr. Julius Amusan, said that the 2, 018 corps members deployed to the state were made up of 1, 021 males while 997 were females.

He urged the corps members to take advantage of the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme to improve their skills, adding that “as I said during my maiden briefing to you, the orientation course experience is meant to instill in you the spirit of perseverance, resilience and build your capacity to overcome challenges during the service.

“I will encourage you to apply yourselves to all aspects of the course for a fulfilled and rewarding experience, ” Amusan said.