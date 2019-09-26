Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has released the backlog of promotion to civil servants due from 2017 to 2018 to mark the 32nd anniversary of the state’s creation.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo yesterday, the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien disclosed that the governor also released funds for pre- -promotion examination and seminars for new promotions.

He said the funds would cover arrangements for administrative and professional officers’ compulsory class examination as well as other promotion formalities.

Essien described the governor’s gesture as another demonstration of his sincere concern for workers.

He explained that in addition to the regular payment of salaries and gratuities, the state government has constructed affordable houses for workers in the state.

The head of service disclosed that the two housing estates were located at Ikot Ntuen Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area and Ikpedipo Ibiono /Itak Ikono, along the Uyo -Ikot Ekpene Road to ensure that public servants own their own houses on a rent- to-own basis.

He appreciated the governor for his continued concern for workers and congratulated the benefiting civil servants on their new grade levels.

Essien charged them to be more dedicated to their duties to reciprocate the governor’s gesture and assured the workers of the governor’s continued support to enable him accomplish his agenda for the state.