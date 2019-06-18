Udom receives accolade for approving cash transfer in A/Ibom

Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has been commended for signing the memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the conditional cash transfer in the state.

The state focal person on Social Investment Programme, Dr. Godwin Akpan gave the commendation in his keynote address during a 4- day step down training for local government cash transfer facilitators and flag off on targeted cash transfer programme held in Uyo.

Dr. Akpan lauded the governor for partnering with the federal government on the training programme in terms of both financial and moral support

“This programme is called conditional because there are certain conditions that must be met by the state before it can benefit from the programme.

“At this point, I wish to commended and thank the governor of Akwa Ibom state for not just signing the memorandum of understanding for the implementation of not just the conditional cash transfer in the state, but also other social investment programmes and for accepting to partner with the federal government on this training”

“The governor has been very supportive in terms of finance, logistics, personnel, office accommodation and moral support. Today Akwa Ibom is the 21st state to benefit from the programme, meaning that we still have other states whose governors are yet to key in,” he stated.

Akpan described the selection of the poor for the conditional cash transfer programme as interesting and appreciated the federal government in her determination to reduce poverty and to remove more Nigerians out of poverty lines.

He disclosed that the ground work for the actualization of the training programme in the state started in 2018, adding that “as at April 2019, Akwa Ibom state had uploaded about 41, 238 households to the national security register and they have been accepted and ready for enrolment,” he said.