UCL: Choupo-Moting goal not enough as PSG send Bayern crashing

Paris Saint-Germain loses on the night, but advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League by defeating Bayern Munich on away goals.

The French outfit avenge their loss in the final from last season after doing the hard work in Germany in the first leg. Kylian Mbappe’s brace and Marquinhos’ strike gave them a comfortable cushion.

Despite a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Hansi Flick’s men were not able to muster a second to turn the tie in their favour. As a result, the defending champions bow out in the last eight.

PSG will now await the winners of the contest between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Saint-Etienne at home. Bayern has to turn the page quickly when they take on Wolfsburg on Saturday on the road.