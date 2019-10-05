Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has opened up on spending N100k on recharge cards in support of Tacha.

She stated this on Instagram amidst reports that Tacha was duped by her management.

Uche Elendu wrote:

”I spent more than 100k on cards for voting Tacha, I didn’t send money to anyone cos I know how selfish people can be when it comes to Money, I was only interested in the voting so I sent hundreds of recharge cards to various titans even to the admin of one of her groups just for her to get votes. I dont need thank you from anyone, I just need people to have sense and respect people’s decisions”