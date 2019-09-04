Ubi Franklin’s estranged baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has finally shared photos of their baby whose pregnancy and birth saw her cut off ties with the music executive.

Celebrating their daughter who became one-month-old today September 4, Sandra Iheuwa revealed she was christened Princess Ariella Chidera Iheuwa. Expressing her love for her daughter, she promised to always be there to protect her against hurt.

She wrote “My millionaire baby Princess Ariella Chidera Iheuwa @babyaciheuwa you are loved for the girl that you are, the daughter you will become and, the precious woman you will grow up to be and forever will be.

You will outgrow my lap but never my heart, I was your first kiss, first love and first friend, I am your mummy and you are a part of my world if not the whole of it but you have beautiful sisters to share with, the feeling of tired goes away whenever I see your cute face. .

I can’t wait to hear you call me mummy and I promise to always answer whenever you call on me my baby, I have so much to tell you but today marks one month of abundance, blessings, joy, peace and happiness.

I love you so very much and no hurt would befall you neither would any harm come near you, I will always protect you and may God always back me up to take care of you. I love you and I can’t stretch that word enough HAPPY ONE MONTH MY BABY.”