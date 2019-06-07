Ubi Franklin condemns those comparing Wizkid with Rema

Following the social media debate surrounding who is a better singer between singer Wizkid and fast rising singer, Rema.

Nigerians had earlier took to the social media to compare the young and fast-rising artiste to music superstar, Wizkid.

While others believe it was a valid comparison, others were of the opinion that it is completely disrespectful to Wizkid.

Following the controversial debate, Nigerian businessman, Ubi Franklin weighed in on the matter.

In a live Instagram video, he advised people to stop comparing the two as every individual has their own lane to succeed in.

He revealed that both Wizkid and Rema will get to their destination and hence should not be put up against each other in a battle of the better singer.