An Uber driver, Adewale Adenekan, 53, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N910, 000.

Adenekan, who resides at No. 27A Olaogun Road, Olaogun Bus-Stop in Ogun state, was docked on charges bordering on theft and wilful damage, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Ishiola Samuel, told the court that Adenekan committed the alleged offences on September 9, 2018, at Ikeja.

Samuel alleged that Adenekan was entrusted with a Toyota Corolla with registration no BDG 38 FK for Uber driving business, property of Salako Musa.

“Adenekan converted the proceeds of N910, 000 to his personal use without the consent of Musa and wilfully damaged the car,’’ he told the court.

Samuel said that the offences contravene Sections 350 and 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A.I. Abina admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until August 29. (NAN)