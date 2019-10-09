The leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has rated Osun state high in project implementation.

The commission also commended the outstanding performance of the state in the execution of projects and further applauded the state government for being prompt and faithful in the payment of counterpart funds.

These were disclosed by the UBEC board members who were on a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola after their assessment of some of the counterpart-funded projects implemented by the state.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Leader of the delegation, Percy Osundu, commended the administration for prioritising education in the state, adding that the visit to the state has exposed them to the tremendous achievements that the state has recorded in the education sector.

Osundu, who described Osun state as a model in the education sector, expressed confidence in the education policy of the state which he said has impacted on the lives of the people, particularly the youths.

“We are here on the directive of the UBEC governing board to see and assess some of the projects executed by the state in partnership between it and the commission.

“We are equally, here to interact with the government through the governor, the Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to know the level of synergy and collaboration that exists to advance the sector.

“So far, we have seen the exceptional performance of the state in the education sector, most importantly, in the area of basic education.

“When we were in Ondo state, we thought we have seen it all, but with what we have seen in Osun state in terms of infrastructure development and support to quality education, it is clear that Osun state has been complementing the efforts of the commission at promoting education.

“As a matter of fact, with what we have seen in Osun state, we are confident to say Osun is one of the states where education has been given topmost priority and where education infrastructure receives optimum attention.

Responding, Governor Gboyega Oyetola said his administration decided to prioritise education because of its potentials as the bedrock of any meaningful development.

“I am glad that you are here not only to see our little efforts in the education sector, but to also assess the commitment that we have attached to the provision of quality education.

“We have been able to achieve all we have achieved because we place much premium on education, which is why we have been prompt and consistent in the payment of our counterpart funds,” he declared.