Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has begun his defence at the Anambra state Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, the state capital.

Sen. Ubah’s victory is being contested by Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his younger brother, Chief Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a consolidated petition marked EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019 and EPT/AN/SEN/11/2019 respectively.

The senator is presenting eight witnesses, four for each petition to testify on the validity of his victory at the February 23 National Assembly elections for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Chuma Ogunjiofor and George Igbokwe (SAN) are counsels to Sen. Andy Uba and Chris Uba respectively, while Dee Nwigwe (SAN) is representing Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in both petitions.

During cross- examination by Igbokwe, Chukwuma Uba, who worked as the YPP collation agent for Nnewi North Local Government Area, said the election was free and orderly.

He said that he signed the council election result for his party alongside other party agents.

The party agent said the voters’ register and card reader were used in the election and that there was neither inducement nor intimidation of electoral officials, adding that party agents signed the result voluntarily.

When confronted with an exhibit of voters register, the witness confirmed to the tribunal that his name was not ticked as having voted.

He also acknowledged discrepancies spotted in the number of accredited voters, card reader reports and the number of votes cast.

He however, blamed the discrepancies on INEC and told the tribunal that no vote was awarded or donated to his principal.

Also testifying, Okey Onuzuluike, who worked as YPP collation agent for Ekwusigo Local Government Area, said the council was calm during the election.

Onuzuluike, who identified his name and signature as agent of YPP on the council result, confirmed the name and signature of PDP agent on one of the result presented.

But, he told the court that he did not know who signed for PDP in another result for the same local government.

When also confronted with discrepancies in the total number of accredited voters, card reader report and number of votes cast, the witness said the figures were tiny and he could not see them because he had eye problem.

Igbokwe offered the witness his glasses, but he declined, noting that their sight problems were not the same.

Justice Thelma Okara told the defence to present all his remaining witnesses on the next adjourned date for the closing of all cases as the tribunal was constrained with time.

The matter was fixed for August 10 for conclusion of hearing.