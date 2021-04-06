UAE's first nuclear power plant begins operation — Daily Times Nigeria

The first nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates began commercial operations on Tuesday, the Gulf Arab state’s leaders declared on Twitter.

The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi is the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant, and it’s part of the oil-producing nation’s attempts to diversify its energy mix.

“The first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant has entered the national power grid,” Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the country’s de facto ruler, described it as a “historic landmark” for the country, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Barakah’s construction has been hampered by the Gulf state’s efforts to develop a nuclear industry from scratch.

The nuclear regulator granted Unit 1 its operating license in 2020, three years after it was scheduled to begin operations in 2017.