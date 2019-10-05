Voters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were casting their ballots on Saturday to elect half the members of the 40-strong advisory Federal National Council (FNC).

Some 478 candidates from the country’s seven emirates are competing for the 20 seats up for grabs in the one-day polls.

The 20 other members will be appointed by the rulers of the oil-rich federal country.

According to official figures, almost 338,000 of the small Gulf nation’s citizens are eligible voters.

The official Emirati news agency WAM reported, without giving specific figures, turnout at the 39 polling centres across the country has been strong since voting began at 8.00 a.m. (0400 GMT).

Local media showed voters casting their ballots with electronic machines.

Polls are set to close at 8.00 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Final results are expected to be officially announced by Oct. 13.

Saturday’s polls are the fourth in the history of the UAE federation that was created in 1971.

The FNC has limited legislative authority while its role is to revise draft federal laws.

