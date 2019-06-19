UAE announces free visa for U-18 visitors

The United Arab Emirates announced today that no tourist visa fees will be charged for children below 18 years who are accompanying their parents to the UAE.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening by UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

However, the visa fee waiver will only be enjoyed by the U-18s entering the emirates between July 15 and September 15 each year.

The authority said that these facilities include those below 18 provided that they are accompanied by a parent, regardless of the validity of the parent’s visa.

The authority announced that it will launch a campaign next week to define the exemptions granted to the tourists and how to obtain them during the period mentioned, including the distribution of explanatory leaflets at the country’s airports and border ports and through the concerned bodies such as the state’s tourism agencies, national carriers, travel and tourism offices.

The authority also explained that those wishing to benefit from these facilities can apply through the authority’s electronic channels.

They can fill the family tourism visa with parents’ data and then add the children and their data through the system.

During the application period, the applicant will need to show proof that that the son or daughter is under 18 years of age.

The authority said that tourists who wish to visit the country can apply for family travel visas through the approved travel and tourism offices in their countries, as well as through the offices of UAE national carriers, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai and Air Arabia) and benefit from the exemption