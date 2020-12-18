U.S urges FG to hold kidnappers of Kankara student accountable

Governor Masari announced on Thursday night that the abducted student of the government Science secondary school Kankara, Katsina state had been freed following successful negotiations with their abductors. Daily Times reports

After the release of the abducted students on Thursday The U.S. Department of State condemned the abduction and also urged the government to hold those people responsible for the abduction of hundreds of children by the gunmen from government science secondary school Kankara, Katsina state accountable to “the full extent of the law”. In a statement issued by a spokesperson Cale Brown.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.



“School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive,” it said.

on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on the school in Kankara and enforced the military and the police to go after he attackers to ensure that no student was missing or harmed.



In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, the president had also ordered the reinforcement of security at all schools in line with the safety of schools policy of the administration.



On Saturday, Aminu Masari The Governor of Katsina state, had also ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state and pleaded with parents to remain calm as efforts were being made by the government to ensure the safety of the Kankara students