U.S. Secretary of State cuts short Africa trip to return to Washington

The United States, U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Rex Tillerson has cut short his first trip to Africa to return to Washington about one day ahead of schedule, according to a Reuters’ report from Nairobi, Kenya.

“Tillerson’s travel plans have changed so that he can return to Washington early on Tuesday morning instead of late that night, a spokesman for the top U.S. diplomat told reporters travelling with him,” the report said, citing the need for Tillerson “to deal with urgent work,” back home.

Tillerson had been scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Monday from Nairobi for his first official visit to Nigeria.

A Press Advisory from the U.S. Embassy had said that Tillerson would hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

According to the embassy, “When he arrives, Tillerson will become the highest ranking official in the Trump Administration to visit Nigeria.

“The secretary is expected to hold a press conference at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday by 11.45 a.m.

“Tillerson is expected to be joined in the press availability by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama,” the embassy had said.