U.S. pop star Madonna prophesies Malawi’s future president

A prophecy on the South African country, Malawi’s future president which many have said may eventually come to past, was recently released by United States pop stare, Madonna.

Madonna has recently declared during the recently celebrated president’s day in the United States that her adopted son from Malawi, Banda, would one day become Malawi’s president.

According to agency report, the 59 year old American singer and songwriter referred to as the ‘Queen of Pop’ since the 1980s, made the ‘prophesy’ to her over two million followers on Twitter, posting a picture of herself with her 12 year old son, David Banda.

“On President Day I celebrate the future president of Malawi, the warm heart of Africa, Banda,” Madonna tweeted.

Presidents’ Day is an American holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February in America.

Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, it is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday” by the federal government.

Madonna has three other children adopted from Malawi namely Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere, and has been previously accused of bullying Malawi state officials and demanding VIP treatment.