The United States has introduced preliminary anti-subsidy duties on fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determinations of the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of fabricated structural steel (FSS) from China and Mexico.

It also announced a negative preliminary determination in the CVD investigation of imports of FSS from Canada.

The investigation revealed that Chinese and Mexican suppliers of fabricated structural steel had received subsidies at rates up to 177.43 percent and 74.01 percent, respectively.

Commerce Department also noted the subsidies received by Canadian exporters had been insignificant.

“Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of FSS from China and Mexico based on these preliminary rates.

“At this time, cash deposits will not be collected on imports of FSS from Canada.’’ it said.

Commerce department said investigation into FSS imports was launched on 4 February after a petition of Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction.

The department said it would announce its final rulings on or about 19 November.

It added that last year, the U.S. imported fabricated structural steel from Canada, China, and Mexico for an estimated $722.5 million, $897.5 million, and $622.4 million, respectively.

Previously, Donald Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs of up to 25 percent, if the country did not take efforts to prevent illegal migration from the countries of Central America to the U.S.

The Mexican Defence Ministry then said it had deployed over 21,000 servicemen throughout the country to counter illegal migration to the U.S