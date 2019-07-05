Nigerian-Americans are the most successful ethnic group in the United States, Candace Owens, a celebrity social commentator says.

Owens is an American conservative commentator and political activist. She is known for her pro-Trump activism and her criticism of Black Lives Matter and of the Democratic Party.

Owens tweeted @realcandanceo, “Nigerian-Americans are the most successful ethnic group in the U.S!

“If you want to know how it’s possible that blacks who come from under-developed Africa, keep outperforming blacks from overprivileged America— it’s bc they weren’t exposed to the Democrat parasite of victimhood!”

Owens’ tweet inspired a thread of people, around the world, sharing good experiences with Nigerians and agreeing that they were hardworking.

@Davidkemmpp said, “They work their asses off — just ALL the legal immigrants from third-world countries do.

“You’ll never see one of the folks from Nigerians — or an Asian — begging on a street corner or camped on the streets. They WORK hard to advance.”

@Brucej62 said, “You bet. I have some good friends from college who are from Nigeria. Smart as hell, and hard workers.”

@Ajayioluwasayo wrote, “Average Nigerians have moral values and have one thing or the other to pursue to give them edge over others.

“We don’t see victimisation as a limitation to our pursuit rather as an inspiration to pursue more. #Nigerianspirit”

@Micheledomes tweeted, “My son in law is from Nigeria and he is the most goal driven man in his age group I have ever met.

“He is a super positive influence on my daughter and I love him dearly for who he is and how he loves her.”

@DrBenLuno wrote, “That’s exactly my point that such positivity should hit the global roof top. Nigerians are great people individually, our government only mess up our collective strength.”

The tweet however, sparked some controversy as some Nigerians felt Owens was being patronising to pit Nigerians against other African Americans.

@Walegates tweeted, “Nigerians! Please dont jump on this nonsense talk, @RealCandaceO didn’t care when Trump called Nigeria “a shithole country.”

“This talking point is used to dismiss the systemic racism that affects African Americans by playing highly educated Nigerian immigrants against AA.

“Most Nigerians that relocate to the US already have a university degree so their children are most likely going to go to college which increases dir chances of success.

“Did you know that most of the parents of those Nigerian-Americans were able to go to Nigerian university thanks to FREE or Govt Subsidised education?,” Gates said.

@Kolatunosun said, “Such an ignorant, divisive, drivel. Many immigrants (Nigerians included) have already overcome financial and educational hardships before entering the US, which helps.

“We are also happy for the victories that have been fought and won by Democrats & African-Americans before us.

“Also, Trump doesn’t even want more Nigerians in the US (“shit hole countries”, remember?).

“Our successes in the US have not protected us from the same racist and discriminatory policies targeted at other people of colour, so what’s the point of this pablum?,” Kola said. (NAN)