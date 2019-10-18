Two U.S. astronauts on Friday carried out the first-ever all-female spacewalk for humankind as they ventured outside the International Space Station (ISS).

According to NASA live TV, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir began the spacewalk at about 7:50 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (1250 GMT), tasked with replacing a power controller that failed during the weekend.

NASA added that Koch wore a suit with red stripes and Meir wore a suit with no stripes. It was Koch’s fourth spacewalk and Meir’s first.

However, Meir would be the 15th woman to spacewalk and the 14th U.S. spacewoman.

Meanwhile, it was NASA’s second attempt to set the milestone in human spaceflight.

The first attempt was cancelled in March when the U.S. Space Agency failed to provide enough spacesuits for two women.

“I think it’s important because of the historical nature of what we’re doing; in the past, women haven’t always been at the table.

“It’s wonderful to be contributing to the space programme at a time when all contributions are being accepted,“Koch said.