U.K set to assist Nigeria in the fight against insecurity

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing says the United Kingdom is set to help Nigeria win its fight against insecurity.

The envoy expressed worry at the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Laing expressed these views while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a reception held to welcome home the 2019/2020 UK Chevening Scholarship beneficiaries.

She said Nigeria is facing a lot of problems everywhere in the Northeast, terrorism; in the Northwest, banditry, kidnapping; in the Middle Belt, the farmers-herders conflict and youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region

Laing said the UK government had been helping the Nigerian military in the areas of training, campaign planning, and how to counter IEDs.

She further said the recent visit of the UK’s Minister of Armed Forces, during which he interacted with the Nigerian Government at the highest level, including the Service Chiefs, also showed the commitment of the UK government

Laing, however, urged the Nigerian government to be a bit more precise about the support they needed from the UK and what the UK can offer.