The typhoon the worst storm to hit the country in decades has left at least 40 dead, with 16 missing.

More than 110,000 people are taking part in search and rescue operations after Typhoon Hagibis struck Japan on Saturday.

Typhoon Hagibis also caused the cancellation of three Rugby World Cup matches but a key match between Japan and Scotland went ahead.

Japan won 28-21 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Afterwards, national team coach Jamie Joseph paid tribute to those affected.

“Everyone who is suffering with the typhoon, this game was all for you guys. The crowd was massive for us, and today was more than just a game,” he said.

The typhoon has weakened and moved away from land but has left a trail of destruction.

Thousands of police officers, firefighters, coastguards and military are working to reach those trapped by landslides and floods.

The typhoon battered eight prefectures across Japan, with wind speeds of up to 225km/h (140mph).

In the central prefecture of Nagano, group of rescuers wearing snorkels and goggles began searching for survivors in waist-high water.

A train depot in Nagano was also flooded, causing 10 high-speed (“bullet”) trains to be submerged. Each train has been valued at $30m (£23m).