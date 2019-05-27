Two storey building collapses in Owerri

By Val Okara, Owerrri

Owerri, the Imo state capital was on Sunday thrown into confusion following the collapse of a two storey building that left four persons critically injured.

The incident occurred at 4:34pm at Number 10 Amaram extension Street, few meters from the Dan Anyiam Stadium, where the governor-elect held a non-denominational church service earlier in the day.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident, rescue workers, including policemen and residents were busy rescuing victims trapped in the rubble.

A source who does not want his name in print, told our reporter that four persons, including a female occupant of the building were rescued from the debris.

“On arrival, we saw people already on a rescue mission. We quickly swung into action and rescued four persons. Two who are critically injured have been rushed to the hospital,” the source said.

One of the survivors, who identified himself as Paul, said that he had to jump out from the building after he heard a strange noise.

An eyewitness said “this building has remained uncompleted for over 20 years. This is highly unfortunate. The blocks have soaked too much water leading to its collapse. Surprisingly the owner of the building left this place 15 minutes ago.

“It is my suggestion that buildings that have stayed long without being completed should either be demolished or taken over by the government. This is a death trap.”