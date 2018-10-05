Two serving senators lost primaries in Niger

Two out of three serving senators of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Niger State, on Tuesday lost their bid to return to the National Assembly.

The two were defeated in the party primaries election conducted across the three senatorial districts in the state.

In Niger East Senatorial District, two time senator and Chairman Senate committee on Judiciary and human right, David Umoru, lost to new entrant, to Sani Musa, also in Niger north senatorial district, Chairmen Senate committee on information,

senator Aliyu Abdullahi, lost to the state serving commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affair, Zakari Jikantoro.

Meanwhile all the three senatorial candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have emerged after it primaries conducted at the party zonal headquarters across the state on Tuesday.

In Niger East senatorial district, Ibrahim Isyaku, emerged the party candidates after defeating three other candidates.

Also in Niger south, former House of Representatives member,Baba shehu Agaie, emerged the party flag bearer after defeating the former Minister of youth and sport development, Abdulrahaman Gimba and former PDP Chairman in the state,Abdulraham Enagy,

while Niger north senatorial district, Mohammadu Sani Duba emerged the party candidate unopposed.