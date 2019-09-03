Two jewelry sales agents, Innocent Erim and Emmanuel Ndukwe, on Tuesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing 2,000 pieces of rings worth N10 million from their employer.

Erim, 27 and Ndukwe, 29, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing leveled against them by the police.

The duo however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.K Awoyinka, granted them bail in the sum of N300, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must provide a minimum account balance of N300, 000 and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Awoyinka adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Cpl Godspower Ehizoba, had told the court that the defendants conspired between themselves and committed the alleged offences between February 2017 and March 2019.

Ehizoba said they committed the offences while they were employees at Shop 6, Estate Mall, Femi Okunnu Jakande Round About, Lekki Phase 3, Lagos State.

The prosecutor said that the defendants stole 2,000 pieces of rings worth N10 million belonging to the Complainant, Sherifat Mohammed.

Ehizoba said the duo stole the rings and displayed them online for sale; as if the jewelry belonged to them.

“Some pieces of the jewelry were recovered from the defendants after their arrest, ” Ehizoba said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)